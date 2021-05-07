FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,222. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 101.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.