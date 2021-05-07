Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.71.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.18. 11,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,415. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.