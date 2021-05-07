Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.43.

NYSE:RACE opened at $200.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $150.97 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.75.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $439,841,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $65,071,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

