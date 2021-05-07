Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce $260.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.99 million and the lowest is $250.42 million. Ferro posted sales of $252.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -292.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ferro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ferro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 948,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.