Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s 10th Largest Position

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,459,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,401 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $205,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.95. 32,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of -839.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.