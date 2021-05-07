Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €78.00 by Baader Bank

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.00 ($83.53).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €64.00 ($75.29) on Wednesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €67.28 and its 200 day moving average is €67.03.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

