Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Howard Hammond Sells 1,732 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.92 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
