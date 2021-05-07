Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Howard Hammond Sells 1,732 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.92 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.