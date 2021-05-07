Financial Analysis: WW International (NASDAQ:WW) versus Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WW International and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88% Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WW International and Smart Share Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 0 2 8 0 2.80 Smart Share Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

WW International presently has a consensus target price of $35.56, suggesting a potential upside of 2.38%. Smart Share Global has a consensus target price of $13.65, suggesting a potential upside of 78.20%. Given Smart Share Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than WW International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WW International and Smart Share Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.41 billion 1.70 $119.62 million $1.79 19.40 Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Share Global.

Summary

WW International beats Smart Share Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners and publishing. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

