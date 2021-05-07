Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $132.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

