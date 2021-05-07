Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 517 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of AMERCO worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL stock opened at $611.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $605.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.88. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $277.21 and a twelve month high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

