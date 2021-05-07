Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,913,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOR opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $941,675.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,356,244 shares in the company, valued at $90,990,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,310 shares of company stock worth $7,616,882. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

