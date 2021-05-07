Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $81.29 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,635 shares of company stock valued at $17,580,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

