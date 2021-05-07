Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Newmont by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Newmont by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.