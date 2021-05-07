Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in FOX by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $2,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.