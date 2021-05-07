Financial Review: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) & Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.91%. Given TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TrustCo Bank Corp NY is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Republic First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $210.72 million 3.46 $57.84 million $0.60 12.58 Republic First Bancorp $128.60 million 1.89 -$3.50 million ($0.06) -68.83

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 26.28% 9.55% 0.96% Republic First Bancorp -1.09% 0.83% 0.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Republic First Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 148 banking offices and 164 automatic teller machines in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of February 24, 2021, it operated 31 offices located in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

