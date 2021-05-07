First Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research analyst S. Comery now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. G.Research also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.