First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

FBIZ stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

