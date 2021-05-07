First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$14.24 during trading on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.