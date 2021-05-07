Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $141.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $139.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Fiserv by 15.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 241,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 62.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 69,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

