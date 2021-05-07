Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $45.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

