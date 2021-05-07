Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,717. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.