Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,705 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after buying an additional 203,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 562,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.03 million, a PE ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

