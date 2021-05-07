Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

