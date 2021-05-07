Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.62 million-$7.62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,958. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

FSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.