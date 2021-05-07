FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
FLIR Systems has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FLIR Systems stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.
In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.
