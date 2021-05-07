FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

FLIR Systems has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

