Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

