FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLIDY. Danske upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FLIDY remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

