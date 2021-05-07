Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Gap Down to $43.84

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.84, but opened at $42.00. Forrester Research shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $856.56 million, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.78 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,559,000 after buying an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,277,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,542,000 after buying an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $5,366,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

