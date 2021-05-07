Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $5.55 on Thursday, hitting $212.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.96. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $211.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,483. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.