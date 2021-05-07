Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Earnings Results

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.
Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.
