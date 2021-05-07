Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Earnings Results

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

