Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$59.00 price objective on the stock.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.78.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,540. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

