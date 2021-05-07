Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.17

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $7.97. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 8,798 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.45% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

