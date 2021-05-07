Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Frank’s International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 213,741 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 147,172 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

