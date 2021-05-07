Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €44.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.64 ($53.69).

FRE traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €41.59 ($48.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,515 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.18. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

