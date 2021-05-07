Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €45.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.64 ($53.69).

FRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

FRE stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, hitting €41.59 ($48.93). 1,642,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.18.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

