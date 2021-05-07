Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.64 ($53.69).

Shares of FRE stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching €41.59 ($48.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,642,515 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.18. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

