Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 16,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.