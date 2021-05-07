Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $172.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.37. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,565.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.