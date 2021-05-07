Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.56.

FRPT stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.96. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,873. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,565.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.37.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $1,782,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

