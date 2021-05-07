Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Fresnillo to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,449. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.45. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.35%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.