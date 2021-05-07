FTX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $5.57 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $59.08 or 0.00102304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $5.57 billion and approximately $121.40 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00086654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.74 or 0.00796111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,099.57 or 0.08830763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00044986 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

