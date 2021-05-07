FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New $14.39 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 564,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,000. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up 1.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS PFFD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.59. 660,909 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.