FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0471

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

