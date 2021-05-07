FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issued By BWS Financial

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.01.

SHEN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

