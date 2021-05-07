FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cargojet Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $5.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.50 million.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.67.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$176.07 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$125.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 822.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$200.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.