FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Lifted by Analyst

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of ABCB opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.