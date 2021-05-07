FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.58).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARWR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

ARWR opened at $65.66 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

