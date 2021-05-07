FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Increased by Analyst

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.81) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.25). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of ARVN opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

