FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Reduced by Analyst

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lantern Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.05).

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

