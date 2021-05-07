FY2021 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average is $199.17. Repligen has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.09, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Earnings History and Estimates for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit