FY2021 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average is $199.17. Repligen has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.09, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

